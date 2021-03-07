Jub Jub’s “Ndikhokhele” reaches Gold with over 2 million stream

Jub Jub announces that his single, Ndikhokhele has reached gold status with over 2 million streams.

The song topped music charts and became one of SA favourite songs.

Taking to Instagram, the musician shared the exciting news, and followers claim it’s deserving of the new status.

Upon being free from prison, Jub Jub hit the entertainment industry with his creative ideas. An example is the famous TV show, Uyajola 9/9. After which he dropped another TV show.

However, he’s being on lowkey of recent as he appears to be cooking something amazing for his lovers.



