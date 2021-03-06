The post Jub Jub’s Ndikhokhele Remix Achieves Massive Streaming Milestone appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Jub Jub’s Ndikhokhele Remix Achieves Massive Streaming Milestone. Television Host and Rapper Jub Jub has turned his life around dramatically since his release from jail. He has constantly expressed his gratitude to South Africans for being forgiving towards him.

Jub Jub recently took to his Instagram Page to announce that the his track Ndikhokhele Remix has been certified Gold. The track has exceeded over 2 Million Streams. Jub Jub simply captioned his post, “Forever Grateful“.

The song is a remake of his 2007 hit Ndikhokhele off his sophomore album My Shine.

Jub Jub’s Ndikhokhele Remix features the Nathi, Rebecca Malope, Lebo Sekgobela, Benjamin Dube, Mlindo The Vocalist, Judith Sephuma, Blaq Diamond and Tkinzy.

Jub Jub previously mentioned that he would’ve loved to have the Jaziel Brothers appear on the track but his not on good terms with the brothers.

Shortly after its release the song shot up and topped the Apple Music Charts for two weeks. The song’s music video has been viewed over 3 million times, and scored a million of those views with a week of the video’s release.

In anticipation of the song’s release, Jub Jub held a press conference where he announced that all the proceeds of the song will go to the families affected by his 2010 car crash that led him to jail.

Because he was let out of jail on parole, Jub Jub also explained that he has not had any contact with the families of the victims.

Only time will tell if Jub Jub will release another album but he has worked on a few singles including a single titled Rapela and a track featuring the eccentric Dr Malinga titled Uyajola 9/9.

The post Jub Jub’s Ndikhokhele Remix Achieves Massive Streaming Milestone appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Source