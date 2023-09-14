11
32
1
30
43
37
26
29
24
47
31
18
48
9
44
25
5
23
21
40
50
16
20
45
39
22
3
49
46
34
13
4
7
33
2
35
38
8
15
14
10

Jude Bellingham: England are good enough to win Euro 2024… we shouldn’t be afraid to say it

139 1 minute read


The 20-year-old is urging Gareth Southgate’s side to believe in their ability to lift major silverware for the first time since the 1966 World Cup.

It follows the midfielder’s man-of-the-match display away in Scotland on Tuesday night, where he scored the second goal and also got an assist for Harry Kane’s late third in a rousing 3-1 friendly win over their old rivals at Hampden Park.


Source link

139 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal agree Raya deal; Chelsea eye Caicedo alternative; Hojlund to Man United medical

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal agree Raya deal; Chelsea eye Caicedo alternative; Hojlund to Man United medical

Key Targets For Each Team

Karlsruher vs Liverpool LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Karlsruher vs Liverpool LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

West Ham remove Declan Rice shirt from club store ahead of £105m Arsenal move

West Ham remove Declan Rice shirt from club store ahead of £105m Arsenal move

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo