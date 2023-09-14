Jude Bellingham: England are good enough to win Euro 2024… we shouldn’t be afraid to say it

The 20-year-old is urging Gareth Southgate’s side to believe in their ability to lift major silverware for the first time since the 1966 World Cup.

It follows the midfielder’s man-of-the-match display away in Scotland on Tuesday night, where he scored the second goal and also got an assist for Harry Kane’s late third in a rousing 3-1 friendly win over their old rivals at Hampden Park.

Speaking to ITV upon his return to England, Bellingham highlighted his ambition. “We shouldn’t be afraid to say we should want to go to Germany and try and win the tournament,” he said.

“I don’t really care about bookies’ favourites, it’s all about how the team performs on any given day.

“We can do that, we have a good enough squad I believe.”

Bellingham added that the England squad and coaching staff have a “real common goal, which is to try and win trophies”.

Looking to the future: Jude Bellingham believes England can win Euro 2024 in Germany / Action Images via Reuters

The 26-cap star is increasingly the driving force behind England’s hopes to end that long trophy drought. His £88.5million move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer highlights his readiness to win for both club and country.

Bellingham has similar ambitions with Madrid, having scored five goals in his first four matches with the Spanish giants.

He added: “I want to try and win everything really, with Madrid, and with England. (I want) to have a year when I attack all competitions and try to end the season with a lot of trophies.

“For me, I don’t give myself personal goals in terms of how many goals or assists I should score, or trophies.”