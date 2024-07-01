How the Bellinghams became the most powerful family in football

Bellingham’s rise to the beating heart of the England squad has been stratospheric. But, as well as his undeniable talent, it is the 20-year-old’s staggering maturity and poise that have captured the nation’s attention. In January, he made headlines by giving a blanket to a shivering ballboy after Real Madrid’s victory at Arandina. And last month, after scoring the opening goal against Serbia in England’s maiden match at this year’s Euros, Bellingham dedicated his celebration to “the backroom staff who put in so much work every day, and […] won’t receive any awards like this or have the moments we get to have on the pitch.” In fact, it seems that everyone who has met or known him, has nothing but adulation for the England international.