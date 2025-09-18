Judges for Sony World Photography Awards announced – The Sony World Photography Awards announce today the jury and London exhibition dates for the 19th edition.

Established in 2007, the Sony World Photography Awards champion contemporary photography’s most compelling stories. One of the world’s most prestigious platforms for photography, each year the Awards celebrate the defining images and narratives shaping our visual culture, and provide photographers with unparalleled international exposure and recognition.

World Photography Awards Partnered with Sony

Organised by Creo under its photography strand the World Photography Organisation, the Awards are partnered with Sony to support the continued development of photographic culture by giving a global platform to today’s talent. Entry to the Awards is completely free and photographers are judged anonymously by a panel of industry-leading judges.

Sony World Photography Awards 2026 Judges

Following a successful 2025 edition, this saw over 419,000 images entered into the competition. Now in their 19th year, the internationally acclaimed Awards welcome back Monica Allende. This, for her third year as Chair of the Jury for the Professional Competition and curator of the London exhibition at Somerset House.

Joining Allende is a panel of leading figures from across the photography industry, each contributing their unique expertise and insight into the medium. The 2026 jury comprises:

Professional Photography Competition

Monica Allende, Independent Curator and Photography Consultant, Chair of the Jury

Daniel Brena, Director, Centro de las Artes de San Agustín, Mexico

Yumi Goto, Independent Curator, Editor, Researcher and Publisher, Japan

Zack Hatfield, Managing Editor, Aperture magazine, USA

Paul Ninson, Founder and Executive Director, Dikan Center, Ghana

Bindi Vora, Artist and Senior Curator, Autograph, UK

Open & Youth competitions

Ruby Rees-Sheridan, Assistant Curator, Photography, National Portrait Gallery, UK

Student competition

Tess Raimbeau, Photo Editor, Libération, France

2026 London Exhibition & 2025 Travelling Exhibition Dates

The Sony World Photography Awards 2026 exhibition opens at Somerset House, London from 17 April to 4 May 2026. A fixture of the annual photography calendar is the celebrated London exhibition. Curated by Monica Allende, it features a selection of winning and shortlisted images from the 2026 Awards. Also, special presentations by the 2025 Photographer of the Year, Zed Nelson and this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Photography. The recipient to be announced in November.

Following the London exhibition, the subsequent presentations will be held in spring in Tokyo. Also, an ongoing exhibition in Milan, Italy. (until 28 September 2025) The Sony World Photography Awards 2025 exhibition travels next to Berlin, Germany. (16 October 2025 – 18 January 2026).