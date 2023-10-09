Judith Sephuma Joins Bebe Winans SA Tour – Bebe Winans has officially confirmed his tour of South Africa! The organisers have announced that Judith Sephuma will join him on the It All Comes Down to Love Tour.

The shows take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 9 December, Grand Arena in Cape Town on 15 December and SunBet Arena Time Square on 16 December 2023.

Judith Sephuma Joins …

Multi award winning jazz and Afro-pop singer Judith Sephuma, needs no introduction. Her foothold on the music scene started the moment she released ‘A Cry, A Smile and A Dance.’ In many ways, the song defined her destiny. Jazzy in tone with a good dose of R&B grooves, her musical journey has been a sterling one since the release.

“I am so excited to be invited to join Bebe Winans for his upcoming tour of South Africa. Besides sharing the stage with him, I have loved his music for a very long time ago. On this tour I promise to have a very exciting program. All the familiar favourites and sing along songs. I am also looking forward to watching Bebe perform, it’s going to be an experience.” says Judith Sephuma.

Bebe Winans added, “Judith Sephuma is one of my favourite singers in South Africa. She and I have shared the stage a number of times and it was bliss. I am blessed with her joining me on my South African tour. I look forward to the magical moments we create on stage.”

About Bebe Winans

Bebe Winans has sold over 20 million copies worldwide. He has won six Grammy Awards, 10 Dove Awards, six Stellar Awards, four NAACP Awards and three Soul Train Music Awards.

Solo artist, Winans has released eight albums and known for jaw-dropping performances on some of the most prime, star-studded musical stages over the decades.

The upcoming tour attracting music lovers from across South Africa to witness what promises magical performances by two formidable musicians. Both artists, crowd pullers in their own right, on the same stage, is surely a winning combination!

Tickets are now available for R490 to R1490 from Ticketpro, Spar and PayZone.