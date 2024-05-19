Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool goodbye was everything we thought it would be and more

Klopp walks a guard of honour after his final game in charge (Photo: Getty)

“Well, John, you’re immortal now,” Bill Shankly informed Jock Stein after Celtic had won the 1967 European Cup a few weeks before Jurgen Klopp’s birth. At Anfield, immortality is designated by the “Managers’ Banner”, perhaps the most significant of all the flags that are paraded by the Kop before kick-off.

The men who made Liverpool are depicted in profile like Caesars on the back of Roman coins; Shankly, Paisley, Fagan, Dalglish, Benitez and Klopp. Five of them won the title, four of them brought European Cups home, four of them won the FA Cup. Two were remarkable communicators who seemed to speak directly to the city.

Klopp is the only one to feature in every category. As they sang “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, another banner appeared on the Kop which very succinctly summed up Liverpool’s journey under Klopp: “Doubters, Believers, Conquerors.”

There had not been much conquering of late. Two years ago, when Wolves were the visitors on a grey final afternoon, there had been a title riding on the result. If Liverpool won and Aston Villa, managed by Steven Gerrard, overcame Manchester City, they would be champions. With 21 minutes remaining Villa were two goals up at the Etihad and the misty visions of another miracle began forming over the Kop until City smashed their way through at the death.

There was nothing riding on this fixture but the occasion. Now, the sky was so perfectly blue, the grass a pattern of pure green checks, the lines as white as Klopp’s teeth, that it looked like a computer game. Liverpool were suitably relaxed. Wolves, who have beaten only Luton in the past two months, looked better than their results.

At Molineux, they have spent the last week campaigning for the abolition of VAR. Here, VAR judged that Nelson Semedo’s challenge on Alexis Mac Allister was worthy of a red card and that Virgil van Dijk’s push on Matheus Cunha was not worth a penalty. Both decisions seemed right.

In between those incidents, Liverpool had scored twice; Mac Allister with a cushioned header and Jarell Quansah, one of the young jewels Klopp is leaving behind for his successor, Arne Slot, shovelling home Mohamed Salah’s close-range shot. It would have been appropriate had Salah, the finest footballer to have played under Klopp, found the net and but for Jose Sa in the Wolves goal he might have done.

The most poignant moment in his many farewell interviews came when talking to the Liverpool fans’ site The Anfield Wrap. What, they wanted to know, had Klopp learnt about the city during his nine years on Merseyside? The answer was very little. He lived on the coast in Formby, he travelled to the training ground at Kirkby and “the only Scousers I know are at Anfield.”

That was pretty much it. He had attempted the odd night out in the city but such was the attention he attracted, motivated always by love, that they became impossible. If we complain our stars live in bubbles, it is because we have helped put them there.

Klopp is an emotional man and Liverpool is an emotional city. Klopp has managed three clubs and has left each of them at a moment of his own choosing when the club and the crowd wanted more. He broke down in tears during the lap of honour at Mainz. He was so convinced he would be unable to deliver his speech in his final game at Borussia Dortmund that he recorded one to be shown on the Westfalenstadion’s big screens.

Anfield’s screens are too primitive to show anything other than the score and, after the match dissolved into a finish, the Liverpool crowd remained behind singing Bob Marley’s lines about “Every little thing’s gonna be all right”. It seemed they were trying to soothe themselves. As Manchester United have discovered, things do not always turn out all right when the giants depart.

He did not break down but gave a funny, passionate speech of the kind which only Shankly of the men on the “Managers’ Banner” would have been able to deliver.

A fitting tribute if ever there was one (Photo: Getty)

“I thought I would be in pieces but I am not, I am so happy,” he said standing on a makeshift stage.

“I have had too much attention recently but I realised a lot of things. People tell me I turned them from doubters to believers. That’s not true.

“You did that. The club is in a better moment than ever. Well maybe not ever.

“I’ll have to ask Kenny [Dalglish]. We have this wonderful stadium, this wonderful training centre and we have you, the superpower of world football. Since today, I am one of you and I will keep believing in you.”

For one ghastly moment it seemed Klopp would ape Phil Brown who once serenaded Hull supporters with “Sloop John B” by breaking into song but instead he urged the crowd to chant Slot’s name. It was fun and spontaneous and stayed just this side of mawkishness. Then he was off, off to join the immortals.