Jurrien Timber injury: Fears that Arsenal defender faces long spell out with serious knee problem

here are fears that Arsenal summer signing Jurrien Timber is set for a significant spell on the sidelines after being forced off in Saturday’s victory over Nottingham Forest.

Timber joined the Gunners from Ajax in a £38.5million deal this summer and impressed in pre-season, but saw his Premier League debut curtailed by a knee injury just after half-time during his side’s 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium.


