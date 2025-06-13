Justin Bieber Fuels Conservatorship Fears With Meltdown Outside Nobu

One legal expert suggested Justin could be placed in a conservatorship if he doesn’t clean up his act soon.

Jamie Wright said in an interview: “As a seasoned attorney, I’ll say this bluntly: If Justin Bieber’s recent behavior is as troubling as reported amidst erratic social media posts, visible signs of impairment, and statements hinting at isolation and emotional instability, then YES, a conservatorship could be considered.”

She continued: “In California, a conservatorship is a court-ordered plan where a designated person (conservator) is appointed to manage the affairs, personal care, or finances of an adult deemed unable to manage these on their own.

“This isn’t just about being ‘out of it’ on Instagram. Courts require substantial medical evidence, and the bar is high.

“Especially post-Britney, with the public and legal community rightfully wary of abuses in the system.”