Ka Lebitso La Moya On SA State Theatre Stage – The South African State Theatre in association with Bonono Kreativez, recently presented the 2023 Standard Bank Young Artist for Theatre, MoMo Matsunyane’s new production Ka Lebitso La Moya at the 50th anniversary of the National Arts Festival.

After the successful run at the National Arts Festival, the production is set to be staged at Arena Theatre at the South African State Theatre from 11 July – 28 July 2024.

About Ka Lebitso La Moya

Ka Lebitso La Moya, written and directed by MoMo, is set in a fictional township of Ha Satane, where the people are living in poverty, joblessness and crime. Unhappy with the government’s lack of service in their community, the people of Ha Satane grow restless. However, the arrival of a charming new priest pacifies their anger and offers them hope for a better life. But hidden behind his charm lies a wolf in sheepskin.

“I had to tell this story. I was aware that it was going to be uncomfortable for some people to watch. I’m confident in the critical conversations it was going to spark and that for me is more important. The reception at the National Arts Festival proved to me that I was on the right track, the production got people talking, and that is exactly what I wanted to achieve.” ~ MoMo

More About MoMo

MoMo has performed in numerous plays, films and television shows, and has won several awards. Her approach to theatre as playwright and actor, is characterised by a fearless exploration of complex themes. Ranging from social justice and identity to the human condition.

The collaboration between MoMo and The South African State Theatre exemplifies a shared commitment. To advancing the cultural landscape of South Africa through dynamic and thought-provoking performances. Audiences can expect a theatrical experience that challenges perceptions and celebrates the power of storytelling.

Cast & Tickets

With a stellar and experienced cast consisting of Josias ‘Dos’ Moleele, Zevie Mampofu, Khutjo Green, Siyasanga Papu, Sibusiso ‘Black’ Madondo and Chrisophocus Seboka, Ka Lebitso La Moya is offering multiple opportunities for audiences to engage with this not-to-be-missed production.

Tickets are available here at WebTicket and at the State Theatre’s box office.

