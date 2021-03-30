Kairo Forbes: Check out more on her horse riding

Kairo Forbes is gradually becoming better in horse riding, and she’s feeding followers with her growth.

Taking to Instagram, the young girl shared a video of herself riding a horse. Though she had a woman guiding her, but she seem so confident riding the horse, and it appears to be fun for her.

This isn’t the first time she’s served content related to horse riding, however her fans are ever there to cheer whenever she shares such video.

“But the most important lesson is to love your pony and always to remember to say thank you for the ride,” she captioned post.

However, the Instagram account of Kairo is operated by her glammy, Lynn Forbes.