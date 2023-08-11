Thomas Tuchel provides update on Harry Kane transfer amid conflicting Bayern Munich reports

The German giants agreed a fee worth more than £86.4m up front on Wednesday but Kane spent Thursday agonising over whether to make the move.

Late on Thursday night, however, the 30-year-old received permission to fly to Germany to undergo a medical with the Bundesliga champions ahead of signing a four-year contract.

Kane is expected to wear the No.9 shirt in Bavaria in what would be one of the most significant Premier League departures in history.

There have since been conflicting reports, with Spurs denying claims the England captain was blocked from boarding a plane.

Bayern have gone public in their pursuit of Kane all summer and have previously claimed to have reached a verbal agreement with the player.

Speaking on Friday, former Chelsea boss Tuchel said: “You probably know more than I do about where he is and what he’s doing.

“We’re working on it, that’s no secret. But as long as there’s no decision and no agreement, I can’t say anything”