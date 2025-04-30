Kane Keid Drops Powerful Debut EP ‘Not Famous’

Rising South African artist Kane Keid has officially released his debut EP Not Famous. The highly anticipated project follows an intimate listening session hosted last night at the Untitled Basement, where industry peers gathered to witness the unveiling of a raw, reflective, and deeply personal body of work.

At just 21, Kane Keid has already carved a distinctive lane for himself, marked by lyrical maturity, emotional vulnerability, and storytelling that resonates far beyond his years. Not Famous is more than just an introduction. It’s a declaration of intent. Across nine tracks, including standout features from Zulu Mecca, Thembi Powers, Usimamane, Ntatao, and Retrovibe, the project offers an unfiltered look into Kane’s journey. Grappling with the complexities of ambition, identity, relationships, and the cost of chasing a dream.

“The title Not Famous reflects a moment in time. A space between being known and being undeniable,” says Kane. “It’s about capturing the hunger, the grind, and the raw emotion before the world fully catches on. Even though the momentum is building, I still carry the underdog mentality.”

From freestyles that echo his Tembisa roots to soul-searching tracks like Homecoming (4U) and Hurt Myself, the EP balances gritty lyricism with melodic introspection. The bonus track ‘Sunshine‘, featuring Retrovibe, perfectly encapsulates the overarching theme. Gratefulness for the glow-up, while still confronting the emotional toll of the spotlight.

Collaboration was a key thread in the making of Not Famous. Many of the project’s connections were sparked through social media, a tool Kane credits with jump starting his career.

“Social media gave me a voice long before the mainstream did,” he explains. “I didn’t have a big budget or a label behind me, just my phone, my pen, and my story. From Tembisa to the globe, I’m showing what’s possible.”

The energy at the Untitled Basement listening session mirrored the spirit of the EP. Authentic, passionate, and brimming with promise. Industry heavyweights, creatives, and fellow musicians showed up to support Kane and get a first listen to what may be the breakout project of the year.

Not Famous is now available on all major streaming platforms.

