Kanye West to Launch Bianca Censori Sex Doll in Asia as He Battles to Reinvent Himself and Save His Fortune.

Racist rapper Kanye West is planning to create a creepy sex doll based on the body of his wife Bianca Censori. The controversial singer hopes to revive his dwindling bank account by marketing the life-like mannequin based on the 30-year-old’s curvy figure, RadarOnline.com revealed.

Radar Online has already revealed how the star is planning to flog his own range of sex toys and wants to become a porn mogul. Now we can disclose a latex doll which will also form part of his stable of bedroom playthings.

A source told Radar: “He thinks using his wife to create a doll for perverts will be a massive seller. He knows she has a very eye-catching figure and believes the item will sell well across the world. But the reality is that like much of what comes out of Kanye’s brain these days, it is a pretty sick idea.”

West’s hope “to be a millionaire again”

Hitler-loving music guru West also hopes the new lines will make him a billionaire again, Radar Online’s source said.

West’s anti-Semitic outbursts, which he also spat during an interview in which he dressed in a black KKK robe and the decision by Adidas to end its deal with West’s Yeezy brand, have led to the slashing of his net worth by around $1billion, according to business bible Forbes.

The singer and entrepreneur has now lodged papers with trademark officials in the US. This, to ringfence the name ‘Villadroam’ for the production of bedroom gadgets. The lodge comes after being ejected from the billionaires’ club.

Sources tell Radar Online that he’s hoping the X-rated toys’ release will lead to him raking in cash once more.

His range will form part of his planned new “Yeezy Porn” business. He endevours to snag a piece of the $97billion adult entertainment industry.

