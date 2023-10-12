Kardashians’ Biggest Fights Through The Years

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian took their beef to the next level when they argued over the phone in one of the episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 15.

The eldest Kardashian opened up to her other sister Khloé Kardashian after Kim told her she is the least interesting to look at among the family.

“You guys just have different values than me,” Kourtney emotionally said. “I choose to be a mother to my three kids, I’m not looking for another job. I already work enough, more than I would like to.”

Meanwhile, Kim insisted that her sister should be more accommodating since she works less than them; Kourtney hit back and called her a “distraught, evil human being.”

Although the KKW Beauty mogul apologized, Kourtney refused to accept it.