Kat & Mark Haze Release Aesthetically Pleasing Music Video For EDM-Pop-Rock Fusion Homage To Tokyo

Multi-instrumentalist, looper and international live musician Kat and seasoned South African Rock singer-songwriter Mark Haze have teamed up to deliver a sensational Music Video for their captivating homage to Kat’s favourite city Tokyo. This energetic and upbeat collaboration challenges convention by uniquely fusing EDM, Pop, and Rock in a distinctive fashion that will have fans of all genres merrily singing along to this earworm.

Kat shares that “This is my homage to my favourite city on earth. Tokyo has the most unique energy about it compared to anywhere else I have been. Everything I speak of in the song is something I experienced and loved about the city, from the Godzilla hotel, Sakura drinks, and the 8-bite bar. What I love and relate to most is the passion and care that the local people have for their art, whatever that might be.

From a world class musician to a McDonald’s cooker, whatever they are making they do it with the utmost care and precision, and I find that so amazing! I want to pay respect and honour the people and city that inspired me in so many ways, from their anime, music, and their lifestyle. The people of Japan inspire me with their kindness and consideration for others, which is something I have rarely encountered like this anywhere else.

I hope the energy of this song can reflect the feeling of being in Tokyo. We made the song upbeat with an EDM feel to reflect the fast-paced city, and we added specific effects to reflect the anime and the culture of the city. This song is my love letter to Tokyo.”

Mark Haze (Featured Artist & Producer) shares that “I am proudly part of the team that broke Kat onto the scene. She had some great success with the release of her previous singles, and the world got to see and hear what she is all about. She is unique, there is no doubt. I love the creativity she brings to the table, which allows me as a producer to really be free and experiment with various styles, to cross over and blur the lines when it comes to genre, and to really think outside of the box. ‘Tokyo’ is no different.

She came to me with a whole collection of newly written songs, most of which were just the bare bones of the tracks. As usual, she knew exactly where she wants the style of the song to go, which is very mature and extremely helpful to a producer. She also leaves certain areas open to interpretation for me to collaborate and add something else that she hadn’t necessarily thought of.

When I first heard ‘Tokyo’, the chorus immediately jumped out at me, but the best part was the listing of references to her favourite place throughout the verses was what hooked me in. I referenced various Japanese cultural sounds and styles and slipped them into track, from Anime, traditional, martial arts movies, to sound effects.

Kat asked if I would collaborate with her on the track as an artist, like before on some previous tracks, so I had to find a way to place my own style into hers, but not distract from what was happening. I basically channeled all the Japanese-influenced movies and TV shows I watched as a kid, like Transformers, Power Rangers, Volcron, and Pokèmon, and created a ‘show down / fight scene’ theme. She loved it!

As for the rest of the song, I basically tried to replicate her genuine love and excitement for the city of Tokyo and attempt to transfer those feelings to everyone else. I think this new single is going to propel her to a new level in the industry and really cement her place as an entertainer and song-writer.”

About Kat

Kat is a highly compelling South African singer, multi-instrumentalist, looper and international live musician. Recognised globally for her energetically dynamic performances, which comprises a little bit of everything for all ages to enjoy, Kat is an irresistible creative who skillfully fuses Blues, Rock, Pop, Jazz and Electronic in her own incomparable way.

Kat was born into the performing arts world from a young age and this is where her love for being on stage and entertaining audiences began. After performing live all over the world in countries such as the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Japan and South Africa as a professional rock artist and bassist, Kat’s live shows present an extensive assortment of her musical influences and always-evolving skillset.

About Mark Haze

South African Singer-Songwriter and full-time touring musician Mark Haze is known for his wide vocal range and electric large live performances. Mark skillfully delivers a signature combination of high energy Rock ‘n Roll and silky Old-school Soul, fused with raw emotional Blues, guaranteed to have audiences singing along on their feet!

On-stage Mark oozes charisma, with the distinctive ability to confidently command both large audiences, and personally connect with audiences in intimate venues, not an easy task when moving from large stages with a full band to a smaller acoustic setup where he is face to face with the audience.

His powerful soaring vocals, skilled soulful guitar playing, and pulsing rhythms are a force to be reckoned with, delivering a show experience like no other, an escape into a world where nothing else matters, where you find yourself lost in the moment and his music. Each performance is treated as though it would be his last.

Off-stage, Mark shows appreciation for his fans, always taking the time to meet them at every show. Mark shares that “I believe to really love music, is to find the beauty in all forms and genres and embrace it” Mark is a natural showman with influences ranging from Rock Icons like Queen, The Beatles & Lenny Kravitz, Blues Masters Eric Clapton & B.B. King, to modern artists like Bruno Mars, The Weekend, Fallout Boy & Jack Garrat. Mark is known for experimenting sonically, merging contemporary Pop & Electronic Cultures with the historic timelessness and beauty of Rock, Soul, and Blues.

