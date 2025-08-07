Kate Gosselin Gives Rare Tour Of North Carolina Lakefront Home In Pics

Gosselin’s spacious kitchen features tall ceilings and opens on both sides to an enormous living area with several large sofas. There’s plenty of room for all eight of her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Jon Gosselin, to be seated. These days, it’s home to Kate’s two beloved German shepherds, whose dog beds occupy places on the floor.

Fans questioned the registered nurse about a particular piece of decor, as sets of wooden hands were seen atop both entries from the kitchen to the family room.

“All eight of my kids’ hands. I used to have them in Pennsylvania across the doorway,” Kate explained in a video, referring to how they had previously been in the home featured in Kate Plus 8.

“When I moved here, I knew exactly what was going to go up on those little ledges,” she proclaimed, revealing how the hands are in birth order from eldest twin Mady’s on the right to youngest sextuplet Joel on the left of the room.

Kate shared how they were made by a friend’s brother in 2009 after the kids had their hands traced onto wood, which was then crafted into the heartfelt keepsakes from their childhood. “They are a prized possession,” she gushed.

Jon and Kate’s family, featuring twin daughters and sextuplets, was the focus of John & Kate Plus 8. The show was renamed to exclude his name following their 2009 divorce. Kate continued to film for TLC with the kids through 2011 at her home in Pennsylvania.