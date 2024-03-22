Kate Middleton’s Biggest Scandals

French magazine Closer obtained exclusive pictures of Kate Middleton topless on the terrace of Viscount Linley’s private chateau and published them in 2012. Clarence House released a statement about the pictures, which left the Princess of Wales and Prince William “in anger and disbelief.”

“[Prince William and Kate] have been hugely saddened to learn that a French publication and a photographer have invaded their privacy in such a grotesque and totally unjustifiable manner,” part of the statement read.

The royal family sued Closer after it published the photos under the headline, “Oh My God! The photos that will go round the world.”

A few years after the publication, Kate won the case and was awarded $118,000.