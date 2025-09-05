Royal Debuts Blonde Hair in Transformation

“Behind closed doors, she’s still struggling emotionally and tires a lot more easily; it’s taking longer to readjust to royal life after her cancer treatment,” a palace insider claimed in August.

Fortunately, Middleton and William were able to retreat from royal duties and spend a month with their young family before their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, returned to school.

“She’s still not back to where she was before her diagnosis, and she’s not sure she ever will be, which is why she’s told William she needs a decent break before term starts in September. She’s unofficially stepped back from royal duties this summer – and of course, William is wholly supportive,” the source claimed.

The couple may have to take on more royal duties as William’s father, King Charles III, continues to battle cancer. The monarch is still undergoing treatment, amid fears that his condition is worsening following the king’s diagnosis in early 2024.