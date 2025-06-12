35
26
13
11
49
20
31
34
9
15
46
5
4
37
38
40
2
18
29
3
24
23
14
44
33
48
43
22
32
25
16
30
39
10
8
1
Katie Boulter replaced by Emma Raducanu as British No1 after Queen's defeat

Katie Boulter replaced by Emma Raducanu as British No1 after Queen's defeat

2025-06-12Last Updated: 2025-06-12
322 Less than a minute


Boulter took the first set against Diana Shnaider but could not complete the job


Source link

2025-06-12Last Updated: 2025-06-12
322 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Europa League Draw Results Out

Europa League Draw Results Out

2021-02-27
West Ham in talks to sign Carlos Soler on initial loan deal from PSG

West Ham in talks to sign Carlos Soler on initial loan deal from PSG

2024-08-20
Chelsea: Enzo Maresca on collision course over goalkeeper demands

Chelsea: Enzo Maresca on collision course over goalkeeper demands

2025-02-27
Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea agree £45m Palmer deal; Spurs miss out on Ansu Fati; Man United and Arsenal latest

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea agree £45m Palmer deal; Spurs miss out on Ansu Fati; Man United and Arsenal latest

2023-08-30
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo