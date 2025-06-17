Katie Boulter has bravely shone a light on tennis’s problem with angry gamblers

“It happens to every single tennis player out there,” said Alex de Minaur.

“Every single athlete, I would say.”

That is the grim reality of being an athlete in the modern age, where disgruntled fans can tell you exactly how they feel in just a few swipes and clicks, seconds after you have lost, or often even as you are still in the process of trying to salvage a result.

The main driver behind this abuse has been laid bare: gambling.

De Minaur was responding to the testimony of Katie Boulter, the British women’s No 2 and also his fiancée, who opened up her DMs this week to show the world the kind of thing that gets sent to her after matches.

“Hope you get cancer,” said one message. Another promised to buy a coffin for her entire family.

“I just wonder who the person is that has sent that,” Boulter told the BBC.

“I don’t think it’s something that I would ever say to my worst enemy. It’s just an awful, awful thing to say to anyone. It’s horrible.”

It is, undeniably, but to most players, including De Minaur, it is utterly unsurprising.

“I think it’s so easy to spread online hate,” says Jack Draper, the British men’s No 1, who avoids most of the abuse by shunning social media altogether.

“When you’re younger and you lose a match or something, and you come into the professional tour and get all this abuse saying they will come around your house and do this and that, it’s not nice.

“I take comfort that in knowing whoever’s doing that probably sat on their Mum’s couch, nailing a bag of Quavers with their pants on [while writing the abuse].”

Boulter would applaud that mental approach: “When I was a little girl, I was living and dying by every comment someone made and it can be pretty tough as a young woman and someone trying to find their way.

“It’s so important for young girls growing up, not just in sport, to not be so focused on social media and not care what people think.”

The WTA has made significant efforts to shield players from the abuse, employing technology group Signify’s Threat Matrix to detect, analyse and identify individuals who target players. In serious cases, details are passed to law enforcement, as happened in 15 situations in 2024. On three of those occasions, the FBI have been involved.

Signify’s analysis shows that 40 per cent of all detected abuse last year came from angry gamblers, but that jumps to 77 per cent when you look exclusively at direct abuse, like private messages.

This is not a problem that tennis alone faces of course, but the sport is inextricably linked with gambling, a relationship driven closer by the financial pressures of the pandemic.

After a spate of match-fixing incidents in 2018, a ban was instituted on the ATP Tour, forbidding tournaments from signing sponsorship deals with gambling firms. However, the damage done by the Covid pandemic in 2020 forced them to lift it for smaller 250 and 500 tournaments.

Even before that, the ATP had already signed a deal to develop virtual tennis matches, similar to existing horse and motor-racing products, to give gamblers something to bet on when there really wasn’t any tennis to watch.

When there wasn’t any because of Covid, some bookmakers put up hundreds of thousands of pounds in prize money to make sure low-level professional tennis continued without fans paying for tickets or big names travelling around the world.

In the post-pandemic world, gambling has retained its vice-like grip on the sport, and if anything has grown in the industry. A source at one major oddsmaker suggests that when it comes to in-play betting in the UK, only football beats tennis for volume, because gamblers can bet on the results of every single set, game and even point.

And while tennis betting only represents around five per cent of the industry, it is a good hit rate: tennis fans are more likely than any other mainstream sports fan, horse racing aside, to spend more than £100 a month on betting.

That kind of small but prolific user base marries up with the reports of player abuse, where 12 per cent of all messages detected by or flagged to the Threat Matrix last year came from just 10 accounts, nine of which have been suspended or had their posts deleted. One of those accounts sent 263 abusive messages in total during 2024.

Tennis believes it has done all it can, and now needs more help from social media companies and more specifically betting operators. Last year, 39 account holders were shared with the betting industry and tennis authorities; where possible, they were banned from venues and tickets were even rescinded. The same chain of communication ensured that Emma Raducanu’s stalker in Dubai was removed from any Wimbledon ticket ballot.

But more, the WTA and others believe, can and must be done.

“It’s time for the gambling industry and social media companies to tackle the problem at its source and act to protect everyone facing these threats,” says Jessica Pegula, the highest-ranked player on the WTA Players’ Council.