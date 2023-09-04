Katie Boulter using first top-50 ranking as springboard to success after US Open run

K atie Boulter says she is only just getting started after securing her breakthrough to the world’s top 50 for the first time.

The British No1’s US Open run ended with a third-round defeat by American Peyton Stearns on Saturday, but her efforts mean she will be ranked No50 when the list is updated next week.

Breaking that threshold has long been a goal for Boulter, but the 27-year-old feels bigger and better things are to come.

“This is my moment to push on,” she said. “I want to be making it further into the Slams, but I have been very consistent. I feel I am really building something.

“My last three Slams have been third rounds, and I have proved I can play matches not just on grass.

“I want more. I’m at my career-high but I don’t feel I’ve reached my maximum potential yet.”

While Emma Raducanu came out of relative obscurity to win the US Open two years ago, Boulter sees herself climbing more gradually as she gains more experience.

“It is not just going to be one Grand Slam, I’m not going to be that person, I’m slowly building something,” she added.

“I want to be getting to the second week of the Slams. I’ve played the tough stuff. I’ve really earned my place here and I really enjoy it.”

Boulter may stay in New York to support her boyfriend, Australia’s Alex de Minaur, who plays in the fourth round against men’s third seed Daniil Medvedev on Monday. Beyond that she has a packed schedule.

“I’m definitely going to go to Asia,” she said. “And I’d love to play the Billie Jean King Cup.”