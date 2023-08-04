Keira Walsh trains alone as Lionesses hold hope over Women’s World Cup return

E ngland midfielder Keira Walsh this morning stepped up her recovery by beginning an individual training programme.

Walsh missed the Lionesses’ 6-1 win over China on Tuesday after injuring her knee against Denmark this time last week.

Scans have since shown the 26-year-old has not injured the anterior cruciate ligament in her knee and England clearly hold some hope she can play again at this World Cup.

The Lionesses trained this morning at the Central Coast Stadium and Walsh was the only member of the squad missing.

She is a doubt for Monday’s last-16 game against Nigeria in Brisbane, but her recovery is progressing.

Walsh was at the Central Coast Stadium, where England are training here in Australia, for the first time since injuring her knee.

England played in Adelaide on Tuesday and Walsh did not travel to the game. The squad then had a recovery session on Wednesday before travelling back to their base in Terrigal.



FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 | England Training | 4th August 2023



The players had a rest day yesterday and trained this morning as they gear up for Monday’s game against Nigeria.

Walsh was training away from the group and has been given an individual programme to follow. England have built a temporary gym at the Central Coast Stadium, which is located behind one of the venue’s stands.

Without Walsh in the team, England played a 3-4-1-2 formation against China on Tuesday and it worked well.

Manchester United captain Katie Zelem came into the midfield for Walsh and she will hope to keep her place alongside Georgia Stanway.

Stanway is one of three England players who will be suspended for the quarter-finals if they are booked.

Lauren Hemp and Lucy Bronze are in the same position, with yellow cards not wiped at the tournament until after the quarter-finals.