Kelly Khumalo celebrates daughter’s 7th birthday – Photos

Kelly Khumalo’s daughter, Thingo celebrated her 7th year birthday and it was the best for her.

Thingo is her daughter with the late Senzo Meyiwa and from the side by side pictures she posted to commemorate her special day, Thingo looks just like her dad.

Khumalo is a proud mother of two, this amazing musician has been an incredible single mother who takes good care of her children without hesitation because she is a great mother.

Kelly took to social media to share wonderful pictures of her daughter and her late father, on her post she also showed how excited she is that her daughter is turning 7.

Her fans couldn't help but gush over her daughter while sending her best wishes. Happiest birthday this little cute angel.

