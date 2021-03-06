Kelly Khumalo trends! Mzansi celebrates her talent

Kelly Khumalo trends for a good cause this weekend, and it’s got brows raised.

Whenever the singer trends, it’s always attached to the murder of her former boyfriend, Senzo Meyiwa, as some South Africans’ doubt her innocense.

However, she trends on social media without being cyberbullied for the first time in a while.

Most persons who sing her praises are doing that because of her mind-blowing voice. Some also applauded her for being strong despite the hate and critics.

Read tweets below:

We have great female singers but none of them match Kelly Khumalo’s vocals! NONE!!🙅‍♀️ — Good Vibes 🌺 (@Ncedi9) March 6, 2021

I see that Kelly khumalo she’s treading I just wanna say that I can’t skip a day without listening to one of her songs 🤞 indeed the girl can sing 🔥💃@kellykumalalo pic.twitter.com/pco8Uf9cko — Prince (@Prince85550923) March 6, 2021

I admire Kelly Khumalo’s bounce back spirit. Sis thrives against all odds pic.twitter.com/MoOvpvgPZU — IamMetse (@MetseNyambeni) March 6, 2021

You can dislike Kelly Khumalo all you want but MADAM knows her craft and that’s something no one can take away from her!!! pic.twitter.com/egFWZrzRV6 — The Y in “your” man is silent❤️ (@Thembalami_) March 6, 2021

Ae Kelly khumalo vocally is strong …I don’t feel her vaaarbs but when she sings ..my gosh she orders attention — Human busy being (@ross_rori) March 6, 2021

Ja I see you all praise Kelly Khumalo yes I too love her music but don’t disrespect the likes of Thandiswa Mazwai, Zonke Fana, Zahara, Amanda Black, Simphiwe Dana, Zama Jobe at their day they can make you meltdown as much as Kelly can — Nangamso🇿🇦 (@Nangams02286201) March 6, 2021