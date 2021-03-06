Kelly Khumalo trends! Mzansi celebrates her talent

Kelly Khumalo trends for a good cause this weekend, and it’s got brows raised.

Whenever the singer trends, it’s always attached to the murder of her former boyfriend, Senzo Meyiwa, as some South Africans’ doubt her innocense.

However, she trends on social media without being cyberbullied for the first time in a while.

Most persons who sing her praises are doing that because of her mind-blowing voice. Some also applauded her for being strong despite the hate and critics.

Read tweets below:



Source

Related Articles

Safe

Safe

Alkaline Nabs Pandora’s Reggae Now Playlist Cover As “Top Prize” Debut No. 1 On iTunes

Watch: Boity Thulo shares 1st advert, reflects on how far she has come

Provide

G-Eazy and Chris Brown Team Up on ‘Provide’

© ZiFM Stereo 2021, Powered By  |  W3Design Inc
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo