Kelly Ripa Flaunts Body in VERY Suggestive Snaps With Mark Consuelos

Ripa and Consuelos both dazzled in an April 2024 photo before attending the TIME100 Gala in New York City.

The mom-of-three oozed allure in a red halter-style gown with cutouts at the sides. Meanwhile, her husband looked dapper in a dark suit with a black tie and a white inner shirt.

“Mom and Dad steppin out at #time100,” she wrote in the caption.

At the event, Ripa was honored as one of the most influential people of 2024.

“Kelly is impossibly self-deprecating and would never admit it, but she is one of the greatest broadcasters in television history, and she continues to reach new heights,” Anderson Cooper said of Ripa.

He added, “She wrote a best-selling memoir, started a popular podcast, and welcomed a new co-host, her husband of nearly 28 years, Mark Consuelos. Would audiences want to watch a happily married couple who’ve raised three genuinely good kids? Yes. The ratings are up, and Kelly has never been better.”