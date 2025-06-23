Milos Kerkez set for Liverpool medical as Reds ‘rival Chelsea’ for Malick Fofana transfer

Liverpool are expected to try and strengthen their centre-back options amid reports that they are planning a “significant offer” for Crystal Palace’s FA Cup-winning captain Marc Guehi, who is entering the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, while they are also said to be rivalling Chelsea in the race for Lyon winger Malick Fofana amid ongoing links to high-profile strikers such as Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.