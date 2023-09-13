Kerry B Releases Her Official Music Video for Empowering Single ‘Jealous’

Kerry B Releases Her Official Music Video For ‘Jealous’ Today!

Singer-songwriter, Kerry B, best-known for her soulful music, released her empowering and bold new single, ‘Jealous’ earlier this month. Jealous’ is an upbeat dance/pop anthem that explores the nuanced emotions of jealousy and its transformative potential. Now, Kerry B Releases Her Official Music Video for her adoring followers to enjoy!

Kerry B’s thoughts on ‘Jealous’

“As an empath I can feel people’s emotions freakishly well. The problem is that jealousy and hatred feel exactly the same to me,” Kerry explains.

“This song is all about my own realization that jealousy is not necessarily a bad emotion. It’s just an indicator that you want something that you are not yet courageous enough to go for. Once I realized that, it was a game changer.”

Out today, the official music video for this empowering song – Watch below!

“We all have ups and downs, we make mistakes, and we all experience jealousy. But let’s call it what it is: fear.” ~ Kerry B

Photo by: Gerduan Kemp



About Kerry B

Born in Krugersdorp, Kerry B’s deep connection to music has been a constant throughout her life. Despite initial discouragement, she pursued formal musical training, learning piano, vocals, and music theory.

Her talent was discovered serendipitously, leading her to launch her part-time music tutoring business. However, her true calling beckoned, and she put her teaching career on hold when her husband’s transfer took them to Tanzania. Upon returning to South Africa, Kerry B seized the opportunity to pursue a full-time career as a music teacher, fueling her passion for music and inspiring others with her exceptional abilities.

As she continues to evolve as an artist, she finds inspiration in the things that bring her joy. Writing, in particular, serves as a healing practice that has saved her on countless occasions.

Everyone I know has had some kind of bully in their lives. There is always someone that doesn’t want to see you succeed. This song is intended to uplift and encourage myself and others to defy the negativity and strive for greatness. ~ Kerry B

‘Jealous‘ is available on all digital streaming platforms. Download it HERE

Follow Kerry B Online

Facebook

Instagram

Website

YouTube

Source: Starburst Promotions

Get more local music releases HERE