Will Kevin De Bruyne start for Napoli against Man City in Champions League today?
All eyes will be on one player in particular as Manchester City kick-off their Champions League campaign at home to Napoli tonight.
Following a successful decade at Man City which yielded six Premier League titles and the Champions League, Kevin De Bruyne returns to the Etihad Stadium for the very first time.
De Bruyne has enjoyed an impressive start to life in Naples.
He marked his competitive debut for the club with a goal in their 2-0 win over Sassuolo across the opening weekend of the new Serie A season and scored again at the weekend in the 3-1 triumph over Fiorentina.
Pep Guardiola says he has not been surprised by De Bruyne’s fast start in Italy, and for that reason is looking forward to a reunion with the 34-year-old – after the final whistle.
Speaking in the Man City pre-match conference, Guardiola said of De Bruyne: “Of course it’s nice for him to come back. [I’m excited] to see him after the game.
“Not surprised [on his start in Italy]. He plays at that level, absolutely quick – the players at that level don’t need to adapt.
“[What does he give to Napoli?] His incredible talent, vision, pass, assists and goals in the final third. He’s unique.”
Reunited: Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola
With Guardiola well aware of the quality De Bruyne poses, will the Belgian be afforded the opportunity to haunt Man City?
Will De Bruyne play against Man City?
De Bruyne has travelled with the Napoli squad to Manchester and will almost certainly feature against his former club.
In fact, Napoli boss Antonio Conte has dropped a big hint that De Bruyne is set to start.
“It’s always been very careful preparation for every single match, we’re not doing anything particularly different, but I’ve spoken to Kevin. I’ve asked him a few things,” Conte told reporters.
“He’s been a part of this club for 10 years and had a great coach like Pep Guardiola.
“Kevin will be excited to be playing but I’m hoping that after the starting whistle he will find his feet and remember he’s playing for our great Napoli and contribute like he has been doing.”
De Bruyne has featured in the last five games for club and country, registering six goal involvements in the process.
