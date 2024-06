Keznamdi Takes On Tech Companies, Social Media Addiction In ‘Identity Crisis’

Tech companies capitalizing on peopleโ€™s screen addictions and social media illusions, which impact a growing identity crisis among young people, have seemingly spurred Reggae artist Keznamdi into musical action.

A week ago, Keznamdi released Identity Crisis, a song whose verses examine how social media, whilst providing a platform for self-expression, can be likened to a double-edged sword, as it simultaneously fuels unrealistic standards and a constant desire for external validation.

The track, which has been hailed as โ€œmessage musicโ€, is the first Jamaican song to take on frontally the subject of the impact of social media on the shaping of the identity of youths and their apparent over-reliance on the medium.

Prior to its release a week ago, Keznamdi had been cautioning parents to not only monitor their childrenโ€™s online activities but also to be aware of their own internet usage.

โ€œItโ€™s a crucial conversation in todayโ€™s world. Massive companies capitalizing on screen addiction. Parents protect your children from the screen and Be mindful of your online habits and remember: your worth isnโ€™t defined by likes, comments, or followers,โ€ he noted in one Instagram post.

โ€œCaught in the web of social media, constantly comparing, constantly questioning. Itโ€™s easy to lose sight of who we truly are amidst the curated feeds and filtered realities. Time to unplug, reconnect with ourselves, and reclaim our authentic identities. #IdentityCrisis #offlineisthenewluxury,โ€ he added in another.

An identity crisis is described by psychologists as a period of uncertainty or confusion in a personโ€™s life, which occurs when his/her sense of identity becomes insecure and unstable.

The song, whose accompanying video premiered on YouTube on June 21, has been well-received by his fans and many of his musical compatriots, including Romain Virgo, Lila Ike, Jahmiel, Iba Mahr, and German Reggae singer Gentleman.

In the first stanza of Keznamdiโ€™s Identity Crisis, he reflects on the youthsโ€™ tendency to remain riveted to their phone screens, comparing themselves with their peers, celebs and influencers, while erroneously thinking the facade they present online is reality.

โ€œThis generation we suh glued to the screens/All for the views/ All for the likes/And its far from the truth/ Addicited to the feed/Like crack for the phenes/ Lost in the memees/ Times like these/ Its all for the fame and the glamorous/ Identity crisis/ Then we all smile for the cameras,โ€ he sings.

In the second verse Keznamdi addresses women delivertely using risque aka โ€œskin outโ€ photos to attraction attraction and to โ€œget their careers in motionโ€, and how these are the posts which are driven by the algorithms. He also addresses how paying attention to comments has driven self-conscious women to go โ€œunder the knifeโ€.

The state of Dancehall music is not left out of his commentary, as he touches briefly on it, noting that โ€œinna di Dancehall it get sexualโ€.

His ultimate message though is to admonish social media users to never compare their lives to what they see others presenting online.

He sings: โ€œSo friend nuh compare your life/ To that photograph. It only show the smile, the laugh/ And if you ever learn the half Yu get fi understand dem lostโ€.