Kgomotso Fuels Music in Space Rwanda Kigali World Tour – As Kigali gears up to host the awe-inspiring Music in Space – Rwanda Kigali World Tour, one name stands out behind the scenes. Kgomotso Gobeni, affectionately known as “The Plug“, an SA powerhouse, embodying creativity, leadership, and cross-border cultural unity.

A Creative Force Across Borders

Kgomotso Gobeni has a distinguished reputation as a dynamic producer, creative director, and media strategist. Roles she has continually excelled in across South African media and entertainment landscape. Now, she brings that visionary acumen to Music in Space. here, she serves as Head of Operations, overseeing all media-related content, creative conceptualization, and on-site production for the event.

From Media Mogul to Events Maestro

Her influence spans high-profile television productions like Deconstructed on Channel O, immersive activations for major brands such as MTN Play in Concert, and strategic consulting for broadcasters like SABC and MojaLove TV. She also founded Overcast Recruitment Agency in 2016, a media industry recruitment powerhouse supporting roles in event production, casting, and project management.

Championing Women & Creativity

More than a producer, Gobeni is an impassioned advocate for female empowerment in media. Her work has helped elevate female creatives, reminding the industry why “femininity is a force” in innovation and leadership.

Bringing South African Flair to an African Stage

The New Times reports that South Africa’s Kgomotso Gobeni (also known as Mutesi) was instrumental in launching the Music in Space tour in Kigali alongside luminaries like Bjørn Vidø and The Ben. Her involvement reinforces the spirit of African collaboration and the power of cross-cultural artistic storytelling.

About the Music in Space – Rwanda Kigali World Tour

Set to ignite Kigali’s creative scene on August 23, 2025, at Camp Kigali, Music in Space is a multi-genre festival. Afrobeat, Amapiano, Dancehall, R&B, and more are elevated by futuristic aesthetics and a strong climate justice narrative. The event features artists like The Ben, Boohle, Sir Trill, Vampino, and others, brought together under the visionary direction of Bjørn Vidø.

