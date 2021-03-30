Khama Billiat back to full training

Khama Billiat is now training with the rest of the team after recovering from a leg injury sustained in January.

The Zimbabwean forward suffered a cracked a bone in Chiefs’ goalless draw against Stellenbosch FC in South African top-flight, and he resumed non-contact training early this month.

The 30-year took part in Tuesday’s morning training.

Before the injury, Billiat had played 16 matches for the Glamour Boys, scoring once and creating a further five goals.

The star, who missed the international break with the Warriors, is now expected to play a part in the Saturday’s Champions League clash against Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco.