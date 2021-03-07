Khanyi Mbau flaunts new Lamborghini car (Photos)

Khanyi Mbau is one of the few South Africans flexing life in a massive way.

The TV personality shared a photo of herself sitting on a black new-looking Lamborghini car.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, fans assumed it’s a new car, as she’s known to be a lover of Lamborghini.

However, sharing the same car on Instagram, the star captioned it with, “His”, which could mean the car belongs to her new Zimbabwean boyfriend.

Khanyi is believed to have found love with her new lover who spoils her, as content shared on social media makes it evident that she’s living an expensive life.