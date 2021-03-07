Khuli Chana Praises Focalistic For His Authenticity To His Music. Award winning rapper Khuli Chana always gives flowers to rappers when he feels they deserve them. Being a rapper himself, Khuli Chana has always been an advocate for a truly South African sound.

The HaveNots hitmaker recently took to twitter to praise Focalistic for being authentic. Khuli said that Focalistic is South African music at it’s purest. He tweeted, “FOCALISTIC is SA MUSIC at its purest…and flyest!!”

Focalistic has exceeded the expectations of the SA music industry and has flown the South African flag higher than ever all over the world.

Focalistic recently made headlines as the remix for his hit track Ke Star featuring Davido became the first South African song to ever feature on the Billboard Global Chart. The song debuted at number 16.

FOCALISTIC is SA MUSIC at its purest…and flyest!! — #CAREERSLATESTISSUE (@KhuliChana) March 5, 2021

Focalistic has previously mentioned that he has drawn inspiration from legends like Khuli Chana. The two have sat down before two speak about Focalistic’s rise in music on Khuli Chana’s show The Originators.

The rapper has drawn in audiences from the both amapiano and hip-hop genres and is certainly South Africa’s best kept secret right now.

Khuli Chana has been fairly quiet on the music avenue but has promised new music for his fans to look forward to in 2021. He recently featured on Bloemfontein based duo Stino Le Thwenny’s track Mshimane 2.0 featuring K.O and Major League DJz.

Khuli also featured in the music video for the track.

He also appeared on the front cover of Careers Magazine with his wife, DJ and television presenter Lamiez Holworthy. Khuli also hinted at a new television show that is set to launch soon but has not let slip of any details relating to it.

Stay tuned to see what Khuli Chana has in store for fans in 2021!