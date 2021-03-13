Kid Cudi Says He’s ‘Not Flattered’ By ‘Day ‘N’ Nite’ TikTok Trend


Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi does not approve of TikTokers using his music.

The rapper has denounced the trend after his hit “Day ‘N’ Nite” became the soundtrack for a series of recent TikTok videos.

“I dont fu**k w what they did to my song on tik tok takin out the lyrics. We live in a strange time. Im not flattered,” Cudi tweeted on Friday night, while calling it “very” wack.

One fan noted that it wasn’t “that deep really,” to which Cudi shot back. “I dont think im makin it ‘deep’ by tweetin how I feel,” he responded. “Now if I was ranting thats another thing. Nothing wrong w me stating I dont approve, plus if u are such a fan, u know my lyrics are most important to me. Im passionate about my shit so idc who has a problem w that.”

The trending “Day ‘N’ Nite” videos feature someone mouthing Cudi’s lyrics “Now look at this” before cutting to a funny clip. See some examples below.



Source

Related Articles

AKA Explains The Only Way A Collaboration With Emtee Would Happen

Pics! Flvme Shows Off His New Girlfriend

No Jah Prayzah or Winky D at ZIMA 2021, New School Takes Over

ZIMA nominees out next week!

The Official Top 20 ZimDancehall & Helmet Singles Chart Mixtape (20.01.2020) – Zimbovibes.com

The Official Top 20 ZimDancehall & Helmet Singles Chart Mixtape (20.01.2020) – Zimbovibes.com

© ZiFM Stereo 2021, Powered By  |  AB Comms Technical
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo