Kid Cudi Says He’s ‘Not Flattered’ By ‘Day ‘N’ Nite’ TikTok Trend

Kid Cudi does not approve of TikTokers using his music.

The rapper has denounced the trend after his hit “Day ‘N’ Nite” became the soundtrack for a series of recent TikTok videos.

“I dont fu**k w what they did to my song on tik tok takin out the lyrics. We live in a strange time. Im not flattered,” Cudi tweeted on Friday night, while calling it “very” wack.

One fan noted that it wasn’t “that deep really,” to which Cudi shot back. “I dont think im makin it ‘deep’ by tweetin how I feel,” he responded. “Now if I was ranting thats another thing. Nothing wrong w me stating I dont approve, plus if u are such a fan, u know my lyrics are most important to me. Im passionate about my shit so idc who has a problem w that.”

The trending “Day ‘N’ Nite” videos feature someone mouthing Cudi’s lyrics “Now look at this” before cutting to a funny clip. See some examples below.