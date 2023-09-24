From Damon Tomas to Odell Beckham Jr.

Following Kardashian’s split from Humpries in 2011, she received an invitation from Kanye West to fly to Paris to watch his fashion show. She agreed and began dating him while processing her divorce from Humphries.

The Can’t Tell Me Nothing and the socialite expanded their family and welcomed their kids in the years thereafter, starting with North in June 2013, then Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. West proposed to her at San Francisco’s AT&T Park, which he exclusively rented out in October 2013.

Their relationship was not smooth sailing, as Kardashian struggled while West also dealt with his personal and private battles.

After their split, they finalized their divorce on November 29, 2022.