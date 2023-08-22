KSI vs Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis press conference LIVE!

The road to a huge Misfits boxing night begins today in London as KSI, Tommy Fury, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis face each other and the media at a press conference at Wembley Arena. The build-up to October’s ‘PRIME Card’ has already been very heated on social media, and today should prove to be no different.

The four main-event fighters are taking part in the MF & Dazn:X Series event, a new crossover series which kicks off in Manchester on October 14. Tickets to today’s press conference were snapped up in minutes, but will be broadcast online via YouTube, with coverage starting at 4pm.

KSI earlier in August called out Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – during during Anthony Joshua’s win over Robert Helenius, while it’s fair to say Paul and Danis have been trading fiesty blows on social media in recent weeks. Follow the full press conference LIVE below with Standard Sport’s dedicated blog.