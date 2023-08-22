KSI vs Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis press conference LIVE!

The road to a huge Misfits boxing night begins today in London as KSI, Tommy Fury, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis face each other and the media at a press conference at Wembley Arena. The build-up to October’s ‘PRIME Card’ has already been very heated on social media, and today should prove to be no different.
The four main-event fighters are taking part in the MF & Dazn:X Series event, a new crossover series which kicks off in Manchester on October 14. Tickets to today’s press conference were snapped up in minutes, but will be broadcast online via YouTube, with coverage starting at 4pm.
KSI earlier in August called out Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – during during Anthony Joshua’s win over Robert Helenius, while it’s fair to say Paul and Danis have been trading fiesty blows on social media in recent weeks. Follow the full press conference LIVE below with Standard Sport’s dedicated blog.
Live updates
Tickets
Tickets for today’s press conference were snapped up in minutes when given up for free last week, but tickets to the main event in October are up for grabs from today.
Presale tickets for the highly anticipated AO Arena showdown are on sale now. General sale will be on Friday, August 25 at 10am from Ticketmaster.
Who is Dillon Danis?
So, who is Dillon Danis?
Well, he’s a MMA fighter who has previously worked as a coach with Conor McGregor in UFC. He is a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu and has grabbed with UFC great McGregor in the past.
He has a perfect 2-0 record from two Belator fights, but this will be his first boxing match.
Danis was at one point thought to be lining up a fight against Jake Paul, but it is older brother Logan who he will face in Manchester. He also pulled out of a fight against KSI back in December.
Danis has spent much of the past few weeks goading Paul with distasteful comments about his fiance Nina Agdal.
Danis running scared?
Both Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have landed in London ahead of the press conference.
But Paul claims his opponent considered running scared. Logan went live on Instagram earlier today with KSI and claimed Danis had failed to show up to a planned face to face.
“Dillon has locked himself in his room, and refuses to come down,” he said. KSI added that Danis was a “little hermit”, then said: “All this talk on Twitter, his Instagram, but then, in real life, scared,” KSI continued.
“I think he’s s***ting himself,” Logan said, before showing a crew and camera waiting for Danis to show up.
He then said: “Look how many people are here, waiting for this one guy to show up. Who has locked himself in his room.”
Danis eventually showed up 40 minutes late.
How it started
Of course, KSI vs Tommy Fury this all started after that win for the latter in Saudi Arabia over Jake Paul.
It was inevitable and KSI made sure by calling Fury out following his own win over Joe Fournier.
“Tommy Fury! I want this! I want this! I want to do what Jake Paul couldn’t, knock you out,” shouted KSI in the ring.
Fury replied: “That’s never ever going to happen. Sign me up, easy money. You are going to sleep in four rounds. Gun ho, no defence, head movement, sign me up, I cannot wait.
“You didn’t box a pro boxer tonight, I’m a pro boxer. I have already ticked off one name in Jake Paul and you will be ticked off as well and Misfits is going to be over.”
KSI, having been pushed by Fury inside the ring then added: “I want it this year. I’m hungry, I need it, I need it, I need it.”
Both have got their wish.
Fury: I’ll beat every YouTuber pretender
Tommy Fury has been clear about his intentions ahead of fighting KSI.
Having made easy work for Jake Paul earlier this year, Fury wants to do the same to another YouTuber-turned-boxer, and is happy to keep doing that until the trend stops.
“Everybody knows what’s next for me, it’s being teased at the minute. Hopefully we can get this KSI fight over the line and I’ll knock off another YouTuber,” he told Sky Sports..
“That’s my plan for this year. I want to end YouTube boxing within 12 months. So that’s my plan. So we’ll see,” Fury said.
“I don’t know. I just take it one fight at a time. All these guys are the same to me. There’s not one that stands out from the rest. They’re all about the same. So anyone can get it. I’m not bothered. I’m used to, growing up fighting against proper boxers. These guys are a bit of a joke.”
Where to watch the press conference?
Today’s press conference will be broadcast on DAZN, the PPV service who will also show the event in October.
But fear not if you are not a subscriber, as you can watch the whole thing on YouTube via KSI’s channel or the Misfits Boxing channel.
The stream is embedded above, too, so you don’t even need to go looking for it.
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of what should prove to be an entertaining afternoon at Wembley Arena.
KSI, Tommy Fury, Jake Paul and Dillon Danis are set to face the media, and each other, ahead of their huge ‘PRIME Card’ co-main event showdown in Manchester in October.
The press conference kicks off at 4pm. Stick with us we build up to the fiery showdown and cover every word said.
Source link