KSI vs Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis press conference LIVE!

The road to a huge Misfits boxing night begins today in London as KSI, Tommy Fury, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis face each other and the media at a press conference at Wembley Arena. The build-up to October’s ‘PRIME Card’ has already been very heated on social media, and today should prove to be no different.

The four main-event fighters are taking part in the MF & Dazn:X Series event, a new crossover series which kicks off in Manchester on October 14. Tickets to today’s press conference were snapped up in minutes, but will be broadcast online via YouTube, with coverage starting at 4pm.


