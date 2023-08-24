Mohammed Kudus talks up West Ham as Ajax star drops imminent transfer hint

The Ghana international scored a hat-trick as the Dutch giants beat Ludogorets in the first leg of their Europa League qualifier on Thursday night.

While Ajax manager Maurice Steijn stressed he was confident of having Kudus in his squad for the return fixture in Amsterdam on August 31, the player has now spoken out about his future.

Transfer news LIVE! Follow the latest West Ham gossip and rumours!

West Ham are confident they will soon reach a breakthrough in talks after seeing two bids rejected for the 23-year-old.

There is optimism a deal worth £38m can be agreed, with the player set to accept personal terms ahead of his move to the Premier League.

Brighton agreed a fee for Kudus earlier this summer but a deal collapsed, while Chelsea considered moving for him before prioritising other targets.

READ MORE

Speaking after the game, Kudus said: “Yes, I think it was my final game here at Ajax. But let’s see what happens in the next day.

“The talks are going on. We have to see if an agreement is reached in the next days”.

When asked specifically of West Ham, Kudus added: “Good club, yes.”