48
32
21
16
37
33
26
39
4
47
30
50
35
24
9
31
11
49
25
14
46
3
5
43
13
20
22
2
18
38
23
34
29
1
15
45
44
10
7
40
8

Kurt Zouma interview: I wear the armband but we’re all captains at West Ham

131 3 minutes read


K

urt Zouma is now a couple of months into his tenure as West Ham captain, but the novelty is still compounded whenever he happens to bump into the seemingly omnipresent figure of Mark Noble.

“Every time he sees me, he calls me ‘skipper’,” he says. “It’s weird for me, because I used to call him that.”


Source link

131 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Man United vs Nottingham Forest: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Man United vs Nottingham Forest: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea make Caicedo move; Onana to Man Utd; Arsenal face Rice delay; Szoboszlai latest

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea make Caicedo move; Onana to Man Utd; Arsenal face Rice delay; Szoboszlai latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Bitello battle; Chelsea’s Caicedo boost; Amrabat to Man Utd; Lavia to Liverpool

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Bitello battle; Chelsea’s Caicedo boost; Amrabat to Man Utd; Lavia to Liverpool

Married Zimbabwe cricket coaches die three weeks apart

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo