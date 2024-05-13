Kuvimba appoints new CEO | Business Times

TANATSWA KANDENGA

Resources concern, Kuvimba Mining House (KMH), has appointed Trevor Barnard as the acting Group CEO, replacing Simba Chinyemba who recently left the mining behemoth to take up a a position as chief investment officer at Mutapa Investment Fund.

Board chairman, Justin Mupanhanga ,said in a statement that Barnard’s appointment would help KMH to become a more competitive and innovative player in the market.

“Barnard brings a wealth of technical and leadership experience that will propel KMH towards a competitive and cutting-edge position on the market,” Mupanhanga said.

He added: “Barnard is an engineer with over 35 years of working in the mining and cement manufacturing industry, in the African region.

This working experience is going to help KMH in strengthening its growth in the mining sector and profit improvement.”

Prior to joining KMH, Barnard worked as the country manager for Prospect Lithium.

Barnard also worked as the managing director for PPC Zimbabwe as well as PPC DRC having moved from Anglo American where he worked at several gold and diamonds mines and in the technical office.

KMH operates several mining companies including Bindura Nickel Mine, Shamva Gold Mines, Sandawana Mine, Freda Rebecca Gold Mine, Great Dyke Investments, Jena Mines, and Zimbabwe Alloys limited.

