Kwesta celebrates Kaizer Chiefs on their latest win

Kwesta took to his Twitter to celebrate Kaizer Chiefs’ win against Orlando Pirates.

The star revealed he is a proud Kaizer Chief supporter and he is happy for them on their new win.

Kwesta told his fans that he had been waiting for a long time to post something positive about Amakhosi.

So when they beat Pirates 1 – 0 at the weekend, he took to Twitter to post about his favourite Mzansi soccer team.

Chiefs won the game through Samir Nurkovic’s superb goal.

Amakhosi fans took to social media to brag about the game after it ended. Kwesta also took to the platform to post about his team.

See post below: