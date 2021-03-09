Kwesta Gives An Update On How Far His New Album Is. Platinum Selling Rapper Kwesta is ready to give his all in 2021 after being quiet on the music scene for some time now. The award winning rapper always give his all into his music and leave no stone unturned.

Kwesta recently appeared on the popular SABC 3 show Trending SA to talk about his first single release of 2021 Fire in the Ghetto featuring Troublle and his upcoming album.

Lesego Tlhabi asked Kwesta if he is planning to release an album in 2021 and how far the album is. Kwesta responded that he actually he is planning to release an album and gave a status update of how far it is.

The Vur Vai rapper said, “I am working towards an album. I’m actually done with the album. It’s finished, it’s completely done“. He did not give away any other details about the album but fans can expect it some time in 2021.

Kwesta’s new album will come after his successful 2016 release DaKar II. He recently celebrated 5 years of DaKar II and announced that fans should expect new music from him in 2021.

DaKar II was Kwesta’s most successful album and made a huge impact on SA hip-hop. The album went 13 times platinum and including a number of amazing singles like Ngud‘ featuring Cassper Nyovest, and Ngiyaz’fela Ngawe featuring songstress Thabsie.

His first single for 2021 Fire in the Ghetto was produced by Gobi Beast. He sends a powerful message in the track, by empowering his listeners and sending a message to his family.

Kwesta is easily one of the most influential rappers in South Africa to date.

Check out Kwesta’s short interview on SABC 3’s hit show Trending SA here: