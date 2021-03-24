Kwesta Pens Beautiful Wedding Anniversary Message To His Wife And Drops Album Release Date. Multi Platinum selling rapper Kwesta has always loved and adored his wife Yolanda and is never afraid to show it! He even wrote a song about their love for each other Khetile Khethile that featured stunning visuals of their wedding. He shares his appreciation for her, and drops something everyone has been waiting for!

The Ngud‘ hitmaker took to Instagram to share a beautiful wedding anniversary message for his wife on the second anniversary of their wedding. In the message she asks him to check on the album release date for his new album.

His message read, “Ekse Yolanda Remember our wedding day? Neither do I but it was 2 years ago today, I think. I remember that I love you f*cknup namanje tho. Happy wedding anniversary. When you get a chance, please tell your side nigga Kwesta to drop a bloody album already… Okay thanks bye“.

Yolanda responded to Kwesta‘s message saying she doesn’t remember their wedding day but says that the album will be dropping on the 2nd of April 2021. Her response read, “I don’t remember! It was a wild night! I spoke to Kwesta for you… He said 2 April… Happy Ani Homie“.

Kwesta’s new album will come after his 2016 album release DaKar II. The album made waves across the country with it’s singles selling more than anyone had ever anticipated. The rapper’s new album has been a long time coming and fans are ready to hear what he delivers.

The rapper has already given fans a small dose of what to expect from his upcoming album through his first single of 2021. The single Fire In The Ghetto featuring Troublle, has a powerful message. He sends a message of hope to those who need it and empowers all the listeners.

Stay tuned for Kwesta’s new album!