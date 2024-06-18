Kylian Mbappe injury latest LIVE! News and updates after France captain taken to hospital with broken nose

Mbappe was eventually replaced by Olivier Giroud, with French boss Didier Deschamps revealing after the game that he had probably broken his nose. Subsequent reports and video footage on social media then showed Mbappe being transported to a local hospital via ambulance, where it is claimed that assessments will be made overnight to determine whether or not he requires an operation that could put his tournament in jeopardy. Follow all the latest news and updates on Kylian Mbappe’s injury live below.