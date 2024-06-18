38
26
40
34
10
44
35
31
24
46
15
33
30
16
5
43
32
11
4
8
39
13
48
49
14
37
23
25
1
9
29
3
2
18
22
20
Kylian Mbappe injury latest LIVE! News and updates after France captain taken to hospital with broken nose

Kylian Mbappe injury latest LIVE! News and updates after France captain taken to hospital with broken nose

2024-06-18Last Updated: 2024-06-18
339 Less than a minute


Mbappe was eventually replaced by Olivier Giroud, with French boss Didier Deschamps revealing after the game that he had probably broken his nose. Subsequent reports and video footage on social media then showed Mbappe being transported to a local hospital via ambulance, where it is claimed that assessments will be made overnight to determine whether or not he requires an operation that could put his tournament in jeopardy. Follow all the latest news and updates on Kylian Mbappe’s injury live below.


Source link

2024-06-18Last Updated: 2024-06-18
339 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Man City trophy parade: Club confirm route and time details after winning Champions League

Man City trophy parade: Club confirm route and time details after winning Champions League

2023-06-11
How to watch Japan vs Chile for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

How to watch Japan vs Chile for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

2023-09-10
‘Suicide mission’ to threaten Roman Abramovich associate, court told

‘Suicide mission’ to threaten Roman Abramovich associate, court told

2024-04-24
Luton vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Luton vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

2023-12-05
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo