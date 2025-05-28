22
23
35
11
32
48
14
18
46
3
39
38
9
20
24
8
40
16
44
31
49
43
26
1
13
37
30
4
5
33
10
29
2
25
34
15
Lamine Yamal: Huge release clause 'revealed' as new Barcelona contract signed

Lamine Yamal: Huge release clause 'revealed' as new Barcelona contract signed

2025-05-28Last Updated: 2025-05-28
337 Less than a minute


Teenage superstar has committed his future to the LaLiga champions until 2031


Source link

2025-05-28Last Updated: 2025-05-28
337 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Fulham stalwart Tim Ream closing in on Charlotte FC transfer as defensive options dwindle

Fulham stalwart Tim Ream closing in on Charlotte FC transfer as defensive options dwindle

2024-06-05
Bayern release Harry Kane injury update ahead of Aston Villa clash

Bayern release Harry Kane injury update ahead of Aston Villa clash

2024-09-29
Great Britain reach first America’s Cup for 60 years with win over Italy

Great Britain reach first America’s Cup for 60 years with win over Italy

2024-10-04
Tottenham vs Luton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham vs Luton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-03-27
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo