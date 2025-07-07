Now we’ll find out what Lando Norris is really made of

British driver with a gentle soul must prove he has sufficient menace to see off ‘stone cold killer’ Oscar Piastri in the F1 title race after victory at Silverstone

SILVERSTONE — A year ago Lando Norris came apart at the height of the duel, the strain of going up against Max Verstappen breaking him whole. There were signs in the early part of this season that his delicate soul had not recovered as he wilted before the iron resolve of team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Norris has to work harder than most to convince he is warrior class, an endlessly sunny disposition and boyish demeanour killing any sense of menace. At the half-way point of the season, Norris is once again at the sharp end of the contest, back-to-back wins in Austria and Silverstone leaving him just eight points behind Piastri at the top of the drivers’ championship.

In the midst of the celebrations, Norris acknowledged how little the career highpoint of Sunday’s maiden British Grand Prix victory would mean should he falter a second time. The season resumes in three weeks with back-to-back races at Spa and the Hungaroring before saying goodbye to Europe at Zandvoort and Monza a further one month hence.

Norris was sucked into contention last term as dominance drained from Verstappen’s Red Bull. The powerfully evolving McLaren eventually surpassed the car of the downforce era to claim the constructors’ championship, but Norris did not develop at a commensurate rate, begging the question if he can last the distance against an equally steely Piastri, described by his manager, ex-racer Mark Webber, as “a stone cold killer, mate”?

The McLaren remains the class of the field, shrinking the title race to an intra-team fight most fancy Piastri to win. To prevail Norris must prove to himself as much as the doubters he has the mettle to cope. After the self-inflicted wound of Canada three races ago when he ran into the back of Piastri in a panicked move to reclaim lost ground, he has stabilised impressively. But in doing so he has served only to fuel Piastri’s own determination to succeed.

As they sat side by side on the Silverstone sofa, the priceless energy of winning lifting one team-mate at the other’s expense, Norris and Piastri betrayed the fallacy of brotherhood in Formula One. Piastri thought the result at the British Grand Prix unjust, that breaking hard behind the safety car was not deserving of a penalty and the win should have been his.

Piastri just about preserved the delicate thread that prevents competing team-mates gorging on each other whilst betraying an unmistakable determination to claim what he felt was his due in the battle to come.

“I deserved a lot more than I got today,” he said. “I thought the penalty was pretty bad but, anyway, I’m glad we had a quick car, showed what I needed to prove, and it’s just disappointing when what you deserve gets taken from you, but that’s how it goes. The pace was good, I did everything I needed to, just didn’t get the result.”

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown agreed, claiming the 10-second penalty was harsh, though there was never any suggestion that the team would reverse the drivers’ positions to counter the penalty. “Lando won fair and square,” Brown said.

Norris has no need to apologise for a victory he felt might be his when he went to the start. “I always believed I can do it. I was thinking on the grid, ‘one of us is going to win out of the 20 drivers, I’ve got a good chance so why can’t it be me?’ I’m not always like that but I believed – maybe I should do more of that. I gave myself a chance and it all paid off.”

Inherited wins count the same as any other. Norris is an engaging lad, and a hard worker. Few drivers pore over the details of race weekends with the same self-critical eye. It’s now about believing himself worthy and trusting himself to deliver in the races ahead, all of which he acknowledges. “I have had two good weekends, and of course I want to continue the momentum, but that requires consistency and I need to keep working.”