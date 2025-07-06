Cam Norrie is the last Brit standing at Wimbledon

Norrie plays defending champion Carlos Alcaraz next for a place in the semi-finals

NO 1 COURT — Cam Norrie ensured the British interest in Wimbledon would last into the second week by beating Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-3 and reaching the quarter-finals for the second time in his career.

It ended up being his longest professional match ever but it could have been over much sooner: Jarry saved a match point in the third set and was not beaten until two hours later.

Norrie, 29, will now face Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion who is now onto a 22-match unbeaten streak after beating Andrey Rublev in four sets on Centre Court.

The left-handed Brit, who was born in South Africa to Welsh and Scottish parents, did reach the semi-finals here back in 2022 but almost lost his place in the top 100 earlier this year.

He admitted after victory over Jarry that his slump had left him with some “doubts” and he’d been forced to reevaluate what tennis meant to him, resolving to find more joy in the game.

“A bonus to win but I’m more happy that I was enjoying it, I was playing point to point,” said Norrie, who is coached by Argentina’s Facundo Lugones.

“I forgot to get my coach a birthday present, it’s his birthday today. I had to get him something, so I got him the win. That one’s for you, Facu.”

It was not all platitudes and pleasantries afterwards though. Jarry had complained to the umpire about Norrie’s ball-bouncing between serves and latter imitated his 25 bounces before hitting a second serve – but the Brit said he thought it was what he said that frustrated his opponent.

“I was a little bit vocal. That’s my energy,” Norrie added.

“I think credit to Nico, he did an unbelievable job staying with me. I didn’t want to let his gamestyle bother me.”

He successfully shut out the big-serving Chilean for two sets, but was outplayed in consecutive tie-breaks to force a fifth.

Norrie has never played a match as long as the one he won against Jarry (Photo: PA)

And as the match ticked past the four-hour mark, serial 10k runner Norrie grew into the task, breaking Jarry for the first time since the opening set.

And in completing victory, he became only the fourth British man in the Open era to reach multiple Wimbledon quarter-finals, joining Roger Taylor, Tim Henman and Andy Murray in esteemed company.