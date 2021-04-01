Last chance to get ‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ — save $10

SAVE $10.05: Today (March 31) is the last day to get the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection for the Nintendo Switch — it’s also $10.05 off at Walmart.

Nostalgia is a powerful thing, and for those of us who respond to it, it’s been a necessity over the last year that seemed to be overflowing with doom and gloom. Some of us found it in old movies, books, photographs, meals — getting a nice hit of nostalgia isn’t restricted to any one thing. 

If your nostalgia source tends to be video games, there’s one you shouldn’t miss: Super Mario 3D All-Stars. And when we say “miss,” we mean it — today, March 31, is the last day the game will be on sale. After that, it’s gone for good (we don’t know why Nintendo is doing this, but it’s the grim reality). Also, you can get it for $10.05 off at Walmart.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is a collection of three games that features the fan-favorite Italian plumber in enhanced HD resolution: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. Each game is easily accessible from the collection’s singular menu, and features updated controls that make use of the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers (Galaxy‘s cooperative mode is also playable with detached Joy-Con controllers). The collection also includes a music player, which contains 175 iconic Mario tunes that you can listen to even when you’re not playing one of the games. 

Get it before it’s gone — pick up Super Mario 3D All-Stars at Walmart and save $10.05

It's your last chance to get 'Super Mario 3D All-Stars' (and it's on sale)

