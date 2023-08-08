Lauren James: Lionesses captain Millie Bright says squad will rally round defender after red card

James was sent off for a petulant stamp on Michelle Alozie three minutes before the end of normal time, before the Lionesses eventually progressed to the World Cup quarter-finals on penalties after 120 goalless minutes.

The 21-year-old has received an automatic one-game ban and faces an anxious wait to discover whether her tournament is over. FIFA could upgrade her punishment to three matches for violent conduct, which would rule her out of the semi-finals and final if England progress.

Nigeria forward Deborah Abiodun was hit with a three-game ban for a dangerous tackle on Canada’s Ashley Lawrence in the group stage.

Seeing red: James stamps on Alozie yesterday / PA

James may not learn her fate until after Saturday’s quarter-final against Colombia.

“I think it is really important that we look after each other,” said Bright. “I have been through that. I know exactly how that feels. I think it is important that she has her space and lets her emotions settle.

“It’s not a situation that needs too much light shining on it. It’s happened, it’s in the past, we are through. All that matters is that we come together as a group, we have each others’ backs, and it is just another challenge in football that the player has to face. But we have got her back completely and we will get ready for the next game.”

England right-back Lucy Bronze is one of the most experienced players in the squad and will offer James advice.

Bronze said: “Although LJ is the youngest in the team, she’s had to mature from a young age because she’s been thrown into the spotlight, whether that’s to do with her brother (Chelsea star Reece) and her family or that she’s a fantastic player on her own.

“In the last game, everyone put the spotlight on her. She deals with it very well. She likes hanging around with the older players, myself, Jordan Nobbs, Alex Greenwood, we are the three that she comes to for advice. I went straight off the pitch after the game to make sure she was okay. Obviously, she was a little upset, and rightfully so, and more than anything she just feels bad for the team. I said to her, ‘We’ve made it through, it’s a team, it’s not just one player’.

“She’s a massive talent; we all know that and obviously we’re disappointed to lose a player of her calibre going into the next game.”