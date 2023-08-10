England relief as Lauren James will return for Women’s World Cup final – if Lionesses make it

James was sent off in the last-16 Women’s World Cup tie after stamping on the back of Nigeria forward Michelle Alozie.

The red card meant the 21-year-old was automatically suspended for one game, but that has been increased to two matches.

It means the Chelsea forward would miss the semi-finals if England beat Colombia on Saturday – but she would be back for the final or third-placed play-off.

The news is a huge boost to the Lionesses as James has been one of their best players at this tournament, scoring three goals and laying on the same number of assists.

“All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened,” James tweeted after her red card.

“Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”